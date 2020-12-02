Home and Away star Lynne McGranger (pictured) has defended criticism of the season finale. Instagram

But now, Home and Away star Lynne McGranger has come out swinging against criticism from fans, defending how the show ended.

“Our cast and crew and writers, producers and directors have worked their bums off since the end of May with little or no respite,” the actress wrote on Twitter, after being asked her thoughts on the finale.

“So I think the final episode is a-freaking-mazing.”

The last episode of the year saw Colby (Tim Franklin, pictured) behind bars. Channel Seven

Fans were left divided after the episode featured a glimpse of Kieran's (Rick Donald) dark past, a possible love interest for Jasmine (Sam Frost), an unclear future for Colby and a very steamy moment between Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Tane (Ethan Browne).

On Home and Away's official Instagram page, a number of fans called out the underwhelming episode.

"I feel like the finale should have been a few weeks ago when Willow was found to be witness X! That was more exciting.. can't say it was much of a 'cliff hanger' really," one fan wrote.

“Our cast and crew and writers, producers and directors have worked their bums off since the end of May with little or no respite,” Lynne wrote. Channel Seven

"Disappointing finale , I saw the cliffhanger that happened at the end in the promo for the finale. Was just like a normal episode of Home and Away," wrote another.

"The worst season finale, boring and disappointing with no cliffhanger," one added.

A further comment contained the rhetorical question: "WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT?”