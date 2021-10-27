Lynne with her supportive friend and co-star Ada Nicodemou.. Instagram

Lynne, who plays Irene Roberts on Home and Away joined the cast when she was 39, and alleged that in her early years on the show, a lot of pressure was placed on the young actors to look a certain way.

However, she pointed out that this old school take on beauty is no longer a prominent issue.

"Certainly, when I first started on the show, young girls would get pulled aside and told they were stacking on the weight a bit, and they better do something. Things are very different now," she said.

Lynne also told the publication that back in the day, she had a keen interest in marijuana.

However, considering those times, it's somewhat unsurprising Lynne was a little bit of a hippie.

"I have done theatre stuff stoned, but not Home and Away." Instagram

"It will be totally scandalous, and it was not a bit (of marijuana)," she said. "I smoked a lot of dope.

"I just loved it. I would smoke joints, it was the addiction to tobacco because as soon as that went, it was like rolling up a dog turd, it was horrible. Since then, I have come across the odd (hash) cookie, but I'm not going to go there."

Of course, she assured fans that she never filmed a scene for soap while high, but that doesn't mean she hasn't performed under the influence before.

"Having said that, I have done theatre stuff stoned, but not Home and Away," she said. "I didn't drink, you see, so that was my wine."

