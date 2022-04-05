Luke has scored a role on Legacies alongside his wife Rebecca. Instagram

“All hail le beard,” said Lincoln Younes, Luke’s former Home and Away co-star, followed by Georgie Parker who wrote, “Oh yes, finally you’re a God. Congratulations.”

Elated fans were quick to follow, with one writing, “WHATTTT??? You and Rebecca in Legacies?? YESSSSS.”

“I -Hope- you have a scene with Aurora,” another added, referring to Rebecca’s character on the show. “Acting along side Rebecca,” a third pointed out.

Fans are ecstatic to see these two together on the screen. Instagram

It seems as though the husband and wife will cross paths in the hit series, as Rebecca’s character Aurora is on the hunt to find powerful gods.

And as we know, Luke’s new character Ken seems to be exactly what she’s after, meaning there’s a good chance the two will reunite on screen - much to the delight of fans.

It comes after Rebecca landed a recurring role with the show late last year, after her character Aurora made her debut in The Originals.

The acting duo have come a long way since Home and Away. Instagram

As for Luke, the Aussie actor has gone on to star in a number of international roles since he and his wife departed the sandy shores of Summer Bay.

After starring as Romeo Smith on Home and Away from 2009 to 2013, Luke went on to appear in The CW’s The Tomorrow People and The Republic of Sarah.

His other TV credits include NBC’s Blindspot and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.

