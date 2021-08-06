"I was a handful as a child.." Instagram

"Mum just found this little pic hidden in a box..," Luke explains.

"All I know is. I was a handful as a child.. but was loved unconditionally..Our parents shape us to be the people we are… so I'll always be forever.

"Love you Ma! ❤️," he heart-warmingly signed off his message.

Luke was feeling the nostalgia when he shared the throwback pic with fans. Getty

His fans in the comment section were over the moon about the adorable throwback and couldn't contain their excitement.

One follower wrote, "What a sweet innocent little face!!! How times have change hahahahaha," and another commented, "You look so cute❤️ it was already known then that he was a heartbreaker 🔥🔥."

However, one fan was keen to compliment what everyone knows to be true, "Clearly destined for greatness," they said.

"I wasn't expecting it, the call came and they literally asked me what I was doing next week." Seven

Luke first played Home and Away's Angelo Rosetta in 2008, but then ten years later, he returned to the Summer Bay set to revive his character, who was caught up in the gnarly discovery of a dead body.

In an interview with Radio Times, the performer revealed why he decided to return to the show.

"I wasn't expecting it, the call came and they literally asked me what I was doing next week as they were thinking of bringing Angelo back! I always said I was glad he wasn't killed off, so it was left open for a possible return one day," he said.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.