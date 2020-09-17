Luke Jacobz admits not everyone was please about his character Angelo Rosetta returning to the show. Channel Seven

Luke added that isn’t letting the haters faze him and is taking the criticism in his stride.

"There's been a mixture [of responses], but I love those kinds of responses, I think they're great!” he continued.

“You can't have a show where you love everyone. There's got to be someone you don't like, and I know that there are fans out there that aren't going to like Angelo being back again – he's a bit mean!"

During his last stint in Summer Bay, Angelo was responsible for Jack Holden's death (pictured) Channel Seven

Luke previously told New Idea he was stoked about getting a second crack at playing Angelo – nearly 10 years after the last time he was in the role.

“When I got the phone call to say they were thinking about bringing Angelo back, my heart just raced,” said Luke, who has since hosted hit shows such as The X Factor, and competed in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

“I thought, ‘You have got to be kidding! This is so great!,’ I was really blessed to be asked and I’m definitely not taking it for granted.”