The actor, who played Sam Frost's love interest Lewis Hayes on Home and Away, finished his post by sending a message of support to those currently braving lockdown.

"My heart goes out to those still in lockdown. It sucks. But I’m grateful that this Australian story full of new faces, challenging issues, brave performances, and endless passion was able to see the light of day."



True Colours is a Bunya production for SBS, in collaboration with Screen Australia’s First Nations Department and in association with National Indigenous Television (NITV), Screen Territory and Screen NSW.

The fictional drama takes place in he Macdonnell Ranges, east of Mparntwe, in Alice Springs.

True Colours follows an investigation into a suspicious car accident in Perdar Theendar, an Indigenous community. Instagram

True Colours was originally conceived by Arrernte singer-songwriter Warren H. Williams and writer and director Erica Glynn. It follows an investigation into a suspicious car accident in Perdar Theendar, an Indigenous community.

Alongside Luke, creator Warren will also star in the series, as well as Errol Shand, Emilie de Ravin, Trisha Morton Thomas, Ben Oxenbould and Miranda Otto.

"I’m so proud to be a part of this show and I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve created," Luke wrote. Instagram

In a statement about the new series, the director of Screen Territory, Jennie Hughes, said: "True Colours continues to see screen production activity in the Northern Territory flourish; with this edgy homegrown high-end drama series penned and directed by Indigenous Territorians, employing Territorian cast and crew, and providing economic opportunities for the wider central Australian region.

"The Territory is world renowned for the depth and richness of its Indigenous culture and so we could not be prouder to acknowledge the creative driving force of authentic Indigenous Territory voices behind this project."