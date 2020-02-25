RELATED: Summer Baby New Love Triangle Drama

The Stewart Family

When Home and Away started broadcasting in 1988, it primarily revolved around the lives of the Fletcher Family. The show has been around for a long time and most of the original cast and characters have departed the show as their careers grew. The only remaining characters from the original roster are Alf Stewart and his daughter Roo Stewart – played by Ray Meagher and Justine Clark. Since 2010, Alf Stewart’s family and life have been the backbone of the show.

Ryder Jackson’s Place In Summer Bay

When Ryder Jackson joined the Summer Bay community in 2017, fans of the show have quickly speculated what his motives and agenda were. In the show, his first appearance was stealing from the surf shop and being caught by VJ and Hunter. He was then brought to Alf and decided to drop the bombshell that he was Alf’s long-lost grandson. Apparently, Ryder is the son of Quinn Jackson, Alf’s estranged daughter. Initially, Alf and Roo didn’t believe him and it didn’t help his case when Ryder denied giving them Quinn’s number and stole money once again from Alf.

A major focus of Ryder Jackson’s stay in Summer Bay is piecing together his relationship with his family. We soon learn that Ryder ran away from boot camp to look for his grandpa while Quinn was on a cruise. One night, Alf and Roo witnessed Ryder having an intense nightmare and Quinn assured them that he’s always had them.

Quinn spilled to Alf and Roo that Ryder’s unpredictable sleeping pattern has ruined her life. This, in turn, made Ryder storm out and steal Alf’s car – unfortunately hitting Roo and sending her to the hospital. Eventually, things settled and Quinn agreed to let Ryder stay in Summer Bay, knowing that Alf and Roo can give Ryder the care he deserves.

Ryder’s journey in Summer Bay wouldn’t be complete without his love interests, Coco Astoni and Raffy Morrisson. Initially, Ryder was more interested in Raffy but after Raffy learned that Coco had a crush on Ryder, she decided to reject Ryder. Ryder then pursued Coco and eventually got together. However, they decided to break-up when Ryder got jealous of Coco’s friend, Jeremy.

Rekindling their interest for each other, soon enough Raffy and Ryder became an item.

Getting To Know Lukas Radovich

A Faulconbridge local, Lukas Radovich has been acting since high school. Since then he’s attended Australia School for Vocal Performance, and was involved in the Blue Mountains Musical Society productions playing roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Sound of Music, and Grease. He also attended the WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting – joining the ranks of alumni like Hugh Jackman and Tim Minchin. With an acting background like that, it’s no wonder he bagged a role in Home and Away!

Lukas has also recently starred in Shakespeare by Night – a production of handpicked Shakespeare scenes for one night. “I love performing Shakespeare, so it was a no-brainer for me to apply. The rest of the cast were brilliant and I couldn’t wait to see what they came up with” he said excitedly.

Besides acting, Lukas has found meaning by launching Your Mouth Collective in 2015. YMC is an artists’ collective who are unified by their goal of making socially relevant work both on screen and stage. YMC performers are based in Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Fast Facts About Lukas

What is Lukas’ age? 24

How tall is Lukas? 188 cm

Where does Lukas live? Sydney’s Inner West

Is Lukas single or taken? Lukas has been very private about his personal life. As of now, we have no clues who Lukas is dating.

What are Lukas’ hobbies? He goes hiking whenever he goes home to Blue Mountains.

Has Lukas starred in other TV shows/films? Yes. Lukas has starred in a comedy film called Hens Night.

Does Lukas have an Instagram profile? Yes. Follow him at @lukas.radovich

