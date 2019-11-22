Whole grain bread is beneficial for gut, brain and immune health. Getty

Should I avoid high-calorie bread?

Calorie counting is a contentious topic. The way we assign calories to types of food is based on a flawed system invented over a hundred years ago: a scientist burnt food in a bomb calorimeter and measured how much energy was created. But our body processes calories in very different ways to his machine.



The Economist recently published a report that argued we should do away with calorie counting altogether. If you really want to avoid high-calorie types of bread, you should steer clear of Turkish bread (which contains around 800 calories per serve).

Dr Frankie Phillips, a dietician and spokeswoman for the British Dietetic Association, told the Guardian, "Having some guidance is useful, but calorie content isn't the whole story – you could easily stay within the limits and have a lot of crisps, chocolates and fizzy drinks, and miss out on essential nutrients."

Rather than counting calories, it's likely more beneficial to make sure that the bread you're eating has these three qualities: it should be high in fibre for digestive, heart and immune health; have whole grains so you're getting fatty acids, carbs, protein, vitamins and minerals, and not be too salty.

White bread has less nutrients, is low in fibre and can cause stomach upsets. Getty

"Buying whole grain bread and sticking to two slices a day will provide you with fibre, iron, vitamin B, magnesium, calcium and a small amount of protein," Australian dietitian and accredited nutritionist Sanchia Parker told the Huffington Post.

According to the Australian Dietary Guidelines, adults up to 50 years old should eat six serves of grain foods a day. "Wholegrains contain the nutrients that can help protect you against heart disease, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer," says Choice, the consumer advocacy website.

Life can get in the way of checking the labels of everything you buy from the supermarket, so we've found some products that are low in calories and have necessary nutrients.

Note: different brands have different recommended servings sizes. Calories may differ according to each brand.

8. Bill's Certified Organic Stoneground Medium Rye Sourdough Yeast-Free Bread

Bill's Certified Organic Health Bakery

Calories per recommended serve: 109

Carbs: 18.1g

Sodium: 93mg

Fibre: 2.3g



Price: $6



Rye bread is great in that it's high-fibre and a lower-GI option – this will help maintain blood glucose levels between meals and you'll stay full for longer. This bread is made with whole wheat flour, whole rye flour and certified organic sunflower oil. It has psyllium husk (a fibre made from plant seeds that aid bowel movements), lecithin (an essential fat) and Himalayan pink rock salt.



Buy it at Coles.

7. Lawson's Stone Mill Wholemeal

Lawson's Stone Mill

Calories per recommended serve: 238

Carbs: 36.9g

Sodium: 430mg

Fibre: 8.9g



Price: $3.50



Independent consumer advocacy website Choice claimed this bread as one of the most nutritional and best tasting options in Australia. It is made with wholemeal wheat flour, vinegar, canola oil, malted barley flour, and vitamins B1 (for metabolism health) and B (which is thought to prevent some triggers of strokes, and heart and kidney disease).

Buy it at Woolworths.

6. Bürgen' wholemeal and seeds.

Burgen

Calories per recommended serve: 183

Carbs: 19.3g

Sodium: 320mg

Fibre: 7.5g



Price: $5



High in fibre, this bread is made from whole grain wholemeal wheat flour, rye, wheat, triticale, rolled oats and barley, as well as poppy seeds, linseed and sunflower seeds, canola oil, buckwheat, corn and vitamins B and B1.

Buy it at Woolworths.

5. Tip Top's 9 Grain Wholemeal Bread

Tip Top

Calories per recommended serve: 197

Carbs: 24.2g

Sodium: 292mg

Fibre: 6.9g



Price: $3.40



Another high fibre option, this wholegrain and wholemeal bread is made from rye, wheat, corn, buckwheat, millet, rolled oats and barley. It also has vinegar, canola oil, sunflower kernels and vitamins B and B1.

Buy it at Coles.

4. Abbott's Village Bakery Grainy Wholemeal

Abbott's Village Bakery

Calories per recommended serve: 229

Carbs: 39.9g

Sodium: 399mg

Fibre: 7.1g

Price: $3.80



This wholemeal bread is made with mixed whole grains, oat bran, linseed, and vitamins B and B1.

Buy it at Coles.

3. Woolworths Wholesome Country Wholemeal

Woolworths

Calories per recommended serve: 223

Carbs: 39g

Sodium: 400mg

Fibre: 4.5g



Price: $2.70



One of the most affordable options at $0.28 per serving, this wholemeal bread is made with rye meal, canola oil, fermented wheat flour and vitamins B and B1.

Buy it at Woolworths.

2. Helga's Low Carb Wholemeal & Seed Bread

Calories per recommended serve: 191

Carbs: 19g

Sodium: 280mg

Fibre: 5.7g



Price: $4.20



This bread replaced some wheat flour with seeds and added protein.

Buy it at Coles.

1. Baker's Delight Cape Seed

Baker's Delight

Calories per recommended serve: 270

Carbs: 23.7g

Sodium: 271mg

Fibre: 8.1g



Price: $5.00



Made with whole grain and wholemeal wheat flour, this bread has sesame seeds, malted wheat flakes, barley, mung beans and vitamins B and B1.

Buy it at Baker's Delight.