Stan

These unlucky in-love people will be matched with two suits to whom they can only communicate with over text and calls. But the trick? No photos or description of themselves is allowed and if the cast have high expectations, it’s the breeding grounds for disappointment.

Which is something viewers saw last season…

After three days of talking, the singles must choose who they believe to be their best romantic match based on their emotional connection.

Stan

Then, the new pairing truly go from 0 to 100 as they move into an apartment together. Naturally, the couple must face significant challenges, including living in close quarters with a complete stranger.

But this isn’t the whirlwind the producers throw in their faces, as a third party will enter to test the couple’s love.

The Stan Original series Love Triangle Season two will premiere on October 5, with a new episode airing every Thursday.

But what about the previous seasons cast? Only three of the six couples exited the experiment together, of which only one remain.

WATCH: The trailer for Love Triangle season one. Article continues after the video.

Meeting Madison was a “lightning bolt moment” for Alex, after some challenges on the experiment, the couple are still going strong. In May 2023, the love-birds celebrated their first anniversary.

"One year since I met this absolute stunner! Cannot believe how quickly the time as gone and yet somehow feels like I've known you longer. You're incredible and I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Love you beautiful! Happy anniversary ❤️," Alex captioned the Instagram post.