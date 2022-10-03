Ly knows she has plenty to offer a potential partner, she just has to find him first. Stan

While Ly tries to focus on herself and her own identity, she admits it’s hard not to think about the role her race plays in her love life.

When Married At First Sight’s Selina Chhaur asked Cody Bromley if his lack of attraction to her was due to her race, Ly understood where she was coming from.

“You can't help but let that get to you... it definitely did cross my mind and was definitely a conversation I did bring up,” she says of her own pairing on Love Triangle.

WATCH: MAFS' Cody tells Selina he's not attracted to her

“I learned so much about myself in the process. And I hope that you guys will see that character development over time.”

But on Love Triangle, she had no clue what her matches looked like for the first three days, let alone what background they came from.

Ly admits the format was “terrifying,” because she had no idea what to expect when the cameras were rolling.

“There's a lot of things I can control in my life but with relationships and love it's totally unpredictable,” she laughs.

But she's committed to the process – after all, she’s looking for The One!

Ly had no idea what to expect when the cameras were rolling. Instagram

“Because I've been through so many relationships already, I want to make sure that the choice I make will be a good one because that's potentially going to dictate the rest of my life… it's not something I take lightly,” she said of choosing a match on the show.

Only time will tell if she picked her Prince Charming or another frog.

Stan Original series Love Triangle premieres on October 6, 2022.