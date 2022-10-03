Kyle Romaior may look like he was born to be on reality TV, but he had to get through years of childhood bullying and body-image battles before he signed up for Love Triangle.

Describing himself as “a little chubby kid in school”, it wasn’t until he was 18 that he finally hit a growth spurt and shed the kilos.

“I had a bit of a growth spurt in year twelve and I got into the gym and I lost all my weight,” he tells New Idea exclusively.

But instead of finding new confidence, Kyle admits he uses his lingering insecurities to “bully” himself into staying fit.

“But I kind of use bullying myself as motivation. I tend to just put down myself in order to go to the gym. I'll be like ‘you’re a five out of ten today, we need to improve',” he explains.

“It's kind of like a catch 22 where I'm negative about myself but it helps me motivate myself.”