Kyle Romaior may look like he was born to be on reality TV, but he had to get through years of childhood bullying and body-image battles before he signed up for Love Triangle.
Describing himself as “a little chubby kid in school”, it wasn’t until he was 18 that he finally hit a growth spurt and shed the kilos.
“I had a bit of a growth spurt in year twelve and I got into the gym and I lost all my weight,” he tells New Idea exclusively.
But instead of finding new confidence, Kyle admits he uses his lingering insecurities to “bully” himself into staying fit.
“But I kind of use bullying myself as motivation. I tend to just put down myself in order to go to the gym. I'll be like ‘you’re a five out of ten today, we need to improve',” he explains.
“It's kind of like a catch 22 where I'm negative about myself but it helps me motivate myself.”
While he swears he’d never say the same things about someone else, especially not a girlfriend, Kyle is the first to admit his insecurities are holding him back from love.
He can’t even take a compliment on a date because “as soon as someone gives me a compliment, I think to myself, 'you're lying'”.
With a crippling fear of rejection, being forced to face his fears and form a genuine connection with someone on national TV may just be the kick Kyle’s love life needs.
But he, like the rest of Australia, had no clue what he was getting himself into with Love Triangle.
“It's Season One, so you have nothing to refer back to like [people who go] on MAFS,” Kyle admits.
“So the whole time you had no control over anything and when things did happen, you were surprised!”
And if it doesn’t work out (though with the combination of Kyle’s smile and muscles, we have a feeling it will) at least he walks away with “no regrets” and a few new friends.
“There are no regrets because we met some of the most amazing people on the show that can be friends for life.”
Stan Original series Love Triangle premieres on October 6, 2022.