Love Island stars Justin Lacko and Anita Barone-Scott have called it quits. The 29-year-old hunk confirmed the sad news to an Australian magazine, saying they would still remain ‘supportive’ of one another.

The shock news comes after the couple announced they are expecting their first child.



"We aren't together anymore but we are very supportive of one another and will be loving and caring for our child," he said.

The reality tv star took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting, attaching a photo of the ultrasound and a photo with his girlfriend.