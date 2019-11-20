Love Island stars Justin Lacko and Anita Barone-Scott have called it quits.
The 29-year-old hunk confirmed the sad news to an Australian magazine, saying they would still remain ‘supportive’ of one another.
WATCH: Justin Lacko talks split from Anita after announcing pregnancy
The shock news comes after the couple announced they are expecting their first child.
"We aren't together anymore but we are very supportive of one another and will be loving and caring for our child," he said.
The reality tv star took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting, attaching a photo of the ultrasound and a photo with his girlfriend.
Love Island Justin Lacko is expecting a baby with Anita Barone Scott.
Instagram
"LIFE!!!! I can’t believe this is happening but it’s the best news to hear and I am very excited to share with you all that I’m going to be a daddy. Here’s to celebrating my last year of my 20’s and becoming a daddy in 2020," he wrote in the caption.
The pair called it quits after announcing they are expecting their first child.
Instagram
The couple has only been together for a few months, with rumours of their relationship first surfacing in May this year when Justin shared a photo of them embracing on Instagram, according to The Daily Mail.
Justin also professed his love for Anita in June, sharing a photo of them kissing and writing in the caption: "I can't stop falling in love with you."