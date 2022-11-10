We could hear the screams all the way from Spain after the latest episode of Love Island Australia, Stella’s in particular.

The episode started with the boys being sent away for a day out, leaving all of the girls left in the villa.

After receiving a text that there would be a new bomb entering the villa, the girls could barely contain their excitement as they were seen uncontrollably screaming and jumping up and down.

WATCH: Al Perkins enters Love Island