We could hear the screams all the way from Spain after the latest episode of Love Island Australia, Stella’s in particular.
The episode started with the boys being sent away for a day out, leaving all of the girls left in the villa.
After receiving a text that there would be a new bomb entering the villa, the girls could barely contain their excitement as they were seen uncontrollably screaming and jumping up and down.
WATCH: Al Perkins enters Love Island
“There’s a bomb coming, there’s a bomb coming #freshdelivery #incoming”, the first text read, followed by another text saying, “Hey girls, see you in five, Al x”.
Al, 26, was greeted by all the girls including a very excited Stella who seemed almost star-struck.
Before going into the villa, Stella revealed to New Idea that her celebrity crush was Al Perkins from the latest season of Married At First Sight.
“I loved Al from MAFS. I loved him. I always comment on his Tik Tok, I’m obsessed. I love him. I just thought he was so sweet and cute. Lock Al down as my top reality TV Crush,” Stella said in an exclusive interview.
Well, it looks like Stella’s dreams are coming true, but is she going to play it cool?
Stella pretty much announced straight away that she is Al’s biggest fan and even said that she would like his autograph.
“That would actually be really good if I could get an autograph but we don’t have any pens in here so I’ll just get it later,” she laughs in the beach hut.
WATCH: Al Perkins Love Island
Before Al has had the chance to look around the villa, Stella pulls him for a chat.
“I was feeling so bold to pull him for a chat straight away, I just had to do it, I had to let him know that I am interested in him.”
As they both sat down to chat, Stella said “I’ve commented on your Tik Tok’s and you've actually replied to my comments”.
Al has been a hit with all of the girls since entering the villa, stay tuned to find out who he vibes with the most…