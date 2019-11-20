Love Island's Justin Lacko expecting first child with girlfriend Anita Barone-Scott
The 28-year-old model shared a photo of an ultrasound scan to Instagram.
- by
Chadielle Fayad
Love Island's Justin Lacko is expecting his first child with girlfriend Anita Barone-Scott.
The reality tv star took to Instagram to announce the news today, attaching a photo of the ultrasound and a photo with his girlfriend.
"LIFE!!!! I can’t believe this is happening but it’s the best news to hear and I am very excited to share with you all that I’m going to be a daddy. Here’s to celebrating my last year of my 20’s and becoming a daddy in 2020," he wrote in the caption.
Love Island Justin Lacko is expecting a baby with Anita Barone Scott.
Instagram
The couple has only been together for a few months, with rumours of their relationship first surfacing in May this year when Justin shared a photo of them embracing on Instagram, according to The Daily Mail.
Justin also professed his love for Anita in June, sharing a photo of them kissing and writing in the caption: "I can't stop falling in love with you."
Justin Flack has professed his love for the future mother of his child.