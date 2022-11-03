Tak says he is going into the villa with an open mind Instagram

Is there anything you refuse to do on TV?

Not really, I’m a pretty open book.

What is your biggest dating ick?

Loud eating. Really really long nails. I don’t like a lot of makeup, it means you are hiding something.

What is your worst dating experience?

I took this girl out for dinner. After ten minutes I knew it wasn’t going to work. I went

to the bathroom and told him to call me in 20 minutes. Then I got out of there. I ran.

What is your physical type?

Somebody who goes to the gym, somebody who takes care of themselves. Someone

who works out, someone who has a nice but. Dark hair, blue eyes.

Did any of your friends or family disapprove of you going on?

They are all excited. They know I have been outgoing and courageous, they think this

is a good opportunity.

What are your thoughts on OnlyFans?

It’s a business at the end of the day. You can make so much money from it. I think a

lot of girls do Only fans and they make a lot of money. If you have followers and

charge $10, you don’t need to work in a real job.

Who is your reality TV crush or idol?

Not really. I am too busy. I am always out doing something or out and about working.

I don’t really watch much TV at all

Are there any reality stars who frustrate you?