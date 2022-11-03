Is there anything you refuse to do on TV?
Not really, I’m a pretty open book.
What is your biggest dating ick?
Loud eating. Really really long nails. I don’t like a lot of makeup, it means you are hiding something.
What is your worst dating experience?
I took this girl out for dinner. After ten minutes I knew it wasn’t going to work. I went
to the bathroom and told him to call me in 20 minutes. Then I got out of there. I ran.
What is your physical type?
Somebody who goes to the gym, somebody who takes care of themselves. Someone
who works out, someone who has a nice but. Dark hair, blue eyes.
Did any of your friends or family disapprove of you going on?
They are all excited. They know I have been outgoing and courageous, they think this
is a good opportunity.
What are your thoughts on OnlyFans?
It’s a business at the end of the day. You can make so much money from it. I think a
lot of girls do Only fans and they make a lot of money. If you have followers and
charge $10, you don’t need to work in a real job.
Who is your reality TV crush or idol?
Not really. I am too busy. I am always out doing something or out and about working.
I don’t really watch much TV at all
Are there any reality stars who frustrate you?