Stella says she doesn't have a game plan

Is there anything you refuse to do on TV?

I guess I wouldn’t like to do anything I don’t stand for. I highly doubt any situation like that would come about.

What is your biggest dating ick?

My ick when I don’t know someone is if they are self centred and don’t understand social cues. That would be my biggest one. I’m the opposite, I am too socially conscious at times so I really notice when other people aren’t.

What is your worst dating experience?

One time I went on a first date and we had some drinks at this park across the road. He was like let’s go to the park. So we went to the park and there was this big slippery slide. I went around him. I was on the back. I got my foot caught on the slide and I really badly sprained it and I had to go to the doctor and everything. I never spoke to him again after.

What is your physical type?

It’s hard to say, everyone I have dated has been so different. I think I’m naturally drawn to people who are tall and sporty. I don’t necessarily have a look wise to what I go for.

Did any of your friends or family disapprove of you going on?

No, no one. I have amazing support.

What are your thoughts on OnlyFans?

I really support especially women on Onlyfans, because I think it’s such a better industry than the porn industry. I think it’s way better you are not owned by anybody else. If people want to do it, I say go for it. I just personally couldn’t. I worry about having a brother he has got friends, and that irks me a bit. If I wanted to get into something like that I would have to really commit to it. I would want to make so much money that I would be OK for a while. I feel like a lot of people who have done Onlyfans have half assed it and they delete their account.

Who is your reality TV crush or idol?

I loved Al from MAFS. I loved him. I always comment on his Tik Tok, I’m obsessed. I love him. I just thought he was so sweet and cute. Lock Al down as my top reality TV Crush.