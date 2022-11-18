Phoebe asked Mitch how he would feel if it was the other way around. Nine

“I’d be spewing,” he responded.

Phoebe said she thinks that Mitch is a “p***k” and that she would never tolerate a guy treating her like that.

“I f**ked up. It's really out of character for me at the moment, as I'm so into you. I honestly don't know why. I just thought I'd have a bit of fun, and it doesn't mean anything. There's no excuse. I'm not even going to say sorry, because I know you don't want to hear that,” Mitch said.

"I don't think you're sorry, either," Phoebe says.

Phoebe then says in the beach hut that Mitch keeps saying he has a f**k boy side to him.

“If you can’t change being a f**k boy then what am I doing with you.”