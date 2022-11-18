After Mitch was caught out playing truth or dare with the new bombshells, Phoebe decided to confront him on his actions.
Phoebe said she thought it was “weak” of Mitch to have not checked if she was okay after being caught out getting his pants unbuttoned by another girl.
After Phoebe went up to Mitchell for a chat, he said, “So... we were just up there talking and decided to play truth or dare. And the dare was for her to undo my pants and my shirt. It got heated, and that's what happened.”
Phoebe responded with, “Is that seriously what you're saying to me, That makes me feel like a f**king mug. Me walking up there and seeing her unbuckling your pants, and you p**sing yourself laughing made me feel f**king sick.”
Phoebe asked Mitch how he would feel if it was the other way around.
“I’d be spewing,” he responded.
Phoebe said she thinks that Mitch is a “p***k” and that she would never tolerate a guy treating her like that.
“I f**ked up. It's really out of character for me at the moment, as I'm so into you. I honestly don't know why. I just thought I'd have a bit of fun, and it doesn't mean anything. There's no excuse. I'm not even going to say sorry, because I know you don't want to hear that,” Mitch said.
"I don't think you're sorry, either," Phoebe says.
Phoebe then says in the beach hut that Mitch keeps saying he has a f**k boy side to him.
“If you can’t change being a f**k boy then what am I doing with you.”