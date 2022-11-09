NINE

Newbie Maddy made it clear from the get-go that she wants to get to know Mitchell, however, Mitchell has been getting to know and getting close to Phoebe since the show started.

Maddy pulled Mitchell for a chat and asked him if he would be mad if she were to choose him to recouple with and Mitchell responded by saying he was “open to anything”.

Mitchell later told Phoebe about his conversation with Maddy and received a response we all expected.

"It's kind of you being like... 'Yeah, you can pick me,'" Phoebe said.

Mitchell responded with, "Well... she can pick me?".

This comment didn’t go down too well with Phoebe who ended up bursting into tears in front of the girls as she reveals what Mitchell said.

"This always happens to me. Everyone always leaves me for someone else!", she said through tears.

"I hate competing with other girls. I'm never the one that guys pick, and for once I thought ‘Mitch has picked me’, he keeps saying 'I have tunnel vision for you'”.

"I hate being hurt and I hate feeling not wanted. This is the worst feeling, second best, all the time,” she continued.

Stay tuned to find out if Mitch stays loyal to Phoebe or if he hits it off with bombshell Maddy!