Mitchell and Phoebe

Andre and Stella

Conor and Jessica

Austen and Layla

Jordan and Claudia

Holly

Following the first coupling of the season, Holly is left single - but not for long!

After a shocking last-minute twist, Holly has the choice to steal one of the lads and jumps in to couple up with Jordan.

WATCH: Love Island Australia: Holly forced to steal someone's bf

The new season of the beloved reality TV show is switching it up this year - airing pre-recorded episodes. Usually, the show is filmed, edited and aired within 24 hours, followed by a live finale.

Unlike previous seasons, this year, Love Island Australia has already filmed three alternative finale episodes with different winners.

This means finalists and audiences will find out who has won at the same time!

Love Island Australia airs 6pm Monday - Thursday on 9Now.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.