Is there anything you refuse to do on TV?

I don’t know. I don’t think I would be asked to do anything too bad. I’d probably say swim with sharks.

What is your biggest dating ick?

I don’t like smoking. Overuse of swearing. I’m not a big swearer. This really superficial, but really bad fake tan. I just can’t stand it. If I see a girl on the night out and I see bad fake tan I stay away.

WATCH: Love Island Australia Season 4 - First look

What is your worst dating experience?

My worst dating experience. I went on a date with a girl that I didn’t really want to go out with. I was a bit too nice to say no. I rocked up and regretted saying yes. Before she saw me I saw her through the window and I kept walking straight, I didn’t go in. I should have said no at the start.

What is your physical type?

I don’t really have a type. If I find a girl attractive, I find her attractive. Probably short, tanned brunettes are normally my type.

Did any of your friends or family disapprove of you going on?

I think at the start they didn’t realise what Love Island was. I told them to Google it. Mum is a nurse and when she was working night shift she looked it up and then she started getting into it. Mum and Dad were really stoked, they couldn’t believe it was really me doing something like this.

What are your thoughts on OnlyFans?

I understand guys and girls have to get paid. But you won’t find me subscribing or making an Only Fans, but each to their own.

Who is your reality TV crush or idol?

If we are talking about TV shows, Friends. Season 7 Monica, she is my crush.