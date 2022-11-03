''It's edgier, really full on….the producers just throw stuff at them, it really is unlike anything I have ever seen on TV before….'' NINE

When pressed on the amount of bombs enter the villa by Sonja, Sophie said viewers can expect things to heat up in the villa very quickly.

''The bombs come in quite early, like everyday,'' Sophie said.

As Sonja shared her love for the looks of this years islanders, Kyle seemed confused as to what Sophie meant by bomb.

''For those that don't know the Love Island Lingo do you mean Putin is dropping a bomb, Kim Jong-un?,'' Kyle joked, albeit distatefully.

The villa in season four of the hit show is also leaving many viewers fantasizing about their very own trip to Mallorca, Spain.

''This is by far the best villa out of all the previous Love Island Australia seasons,''' Sophie said.

''It's huge, so big, so beautiful…..the islanders were really lucky this year''.And whilst it remains to be seen how the season will play out, Sophie says viewers can expect some serious twists and turns.

''There's a lot of differences this year, I can't even confirm that Casa Amor will return''.

Kyle interrupted, joking that Casa Amor was a glorified ''rooting shed'' before Sophie continued; ''All I can say is that you never know what is coming around the corner, and that our islanders have already forgotten cameras are there [in the villa]''.