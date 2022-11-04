Mitch loves to party every bit as much as he likes to work on his body. Instagram: @mitcheliot

What is your biggest dating ick?

Bad manners. Someone who doesn’t say thank you to the waitress, or someone who doesn’t get along with my parents and my friends. If they don’t get along with them, there must be something wrong with them. I’ve never had a problem with my friends and family, they are great people. That is a deal breaker.

What is your worst dating experience?

I met up with someone on Tinder, and we went back to her parent's house who was away so we enjoyed a one-night stand. Then a few months later I was seeing this girl, I was seeing her for about a month. We went to her parent's house, it was the same house I went to when I had that one-night stand. I was thinking where have I seen this house before? Then the sister walked out. It was very awkward. We played it cool. I was honest and open and then the relationship fizzled out, as she couldn’t really see herself with someone who had slept with her sister.

What is your physical type?

My physical type if you look at my history I have normally gone with blondes. But if I say my type it’s like a Megan Fox, with dark hair, and light eyes. I like a nice tan.

Did any of your friends or family disapprove of you going on?

I haven’t told a lot of people, my parents were shocked at first, but they have come around it. Now they are proud of me. A few of my friends I have told, they have said this is so you, it’s right up my alley.

What are your thoughts on OnlyFans?

Honestly, I think good for you if that’s what you want to do. If my girlfriend was doing that I would support her 100 percent. Personally, I don’t know if I would do something like that, but I never say never.

Who is your reality TV crush or idol?

I don’t have a crush. But on reality TV I do get told I look like Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle a lot. I met him at a festival in New Zealand once.