Channel Nine has officially confirmed Love Island Australia will be returning to our screens, with the network issuing a callout for “sexy singles” to apply for the show. Nine

“Do you have the smile, sex appeal and sass it takes to be an Islander?” the callout states.

“How do you feel about enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back for 2021 and we're now on the lookout for singles from across the country to take part.”

According to TV Blackbox, filming is expected to take place in the Gold Coast in the coming months, but no official location has been revealed by the network.

There is no word whether blonde bombshell Sophie Monk will resume her role as host of the new season. Nine

What’s more, there is no word whether blonde bombshell Sophie Monk will resume her role as host of the new season.

That said, the 41-year-old has already signed on with the network for the upcoming revival of Beauty and the Geek, so it’s possible she may have a double hosting role in 2021.

Sophie was named the host of Channel Nine’s reboot reality show, which was previously hosted by Bernard Curry before James Tobin, at the network’s upfronts in 2020.

Sophie (right) was named the host of Channel Nine’s reboot reality show, which was previously hosted by Bernard Curry before James Tobin, at the network’s upfronts in 2020. Instagram

At the time, Nine teased it will “deliver laughs, tears and everything in between as two groups of people from completely different worlds are set to collide.”

Sophie is no stranger to the reality TV circuit - she got her start way back in 2000 competing on singing talent show Popstars, where she formed girl band Bardot.

More recently she had a crack at The Masked Singer over on Network Ten and was revealed to be under the Dragonfly costume.

If you think you've got what it takes to be an islander, apply here.