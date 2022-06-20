Instagram

Hamish Blake

Hamish took some time to recharge in between the ceremony and the afterparties, heading back to his hotel room with wife Zoë Foster-Blake to order some room service.

But he was soon back out with his Logie in tow, which it seems he might have also taken to bed with him.

"Night Goldy, yer a good bloke and you can sleep here," Hamish wrote.

He then added a caption of the little statue's 'reply': "I honestly thought I'd be staying at Sonia Kruger's but OK."

MAFS Cast

Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding were quick to ditch their elaborate ceremony outfits and jump on the dancefloor in much more movement-friendly dresses. They were joined by the cast from their own season, including Brent Vitiello, Al Perkins, Jack Millar and Dion Giannarelli, and also by Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente, a remaining couple from season eight.

Abbie Chatfield

Abbie Chatfield took a moment to let everyone know she was partying in the early hours of her 27th birthday!

Despite losing her voice, the radio star took to the dancefloor after a quick nap and a cup of tea, showing off her third outfit for the night - a blue set with flared pants and a collared shirt.

Osher Günsberg

Osher swung by the dancefloor and met up with his wife, Audrey Griffen. However, the responsible pair seemed to have a reasonably early night.

@audreygriffen and now it's off to bed. Thank you Gold Coast xx" he captioned a dancefloor snap of the two.

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell

Anthony and Tim partied hard, calling it quits at about 3am, where they shared this cute selfie from the elevator back to their room.