The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert (right) towers over host Osher Gunsberg (left). Network Ten

When the news surfaced, Aussies across the country flocked to know more about this candid adventure junkie.

His past, present and potential future was picked apart, discussed and analysed over the subsequent five months.

Of course, we deep dived into his past relationships, dissected exactly what his real life job is, hell, we even investigated his tattoos (more on that here - you can thank us later).

Locky hit the headlines after his Survivor flame Brooke Jowett (pictured) said she was blindsided when he was named The Bachelor. Network Ten

But as the first pictures from Locky's Bachelor debut surfaced, there was another thing we scrambled to uncover - how darn tall was this guy?

Seriously, as he stood next to host Osher Gunsberg, we were frankly shocked to see the 30-year-old positively tower over the iconic Aussie TV host.

So how tall exactly is Aussie's newest heartthrob? We investigated and found out!

No one is taller than old mate Locky! (pictured with Survivor co-star Phoebe Timmins). Instagram

How tall is Locky Gilbert?

Locky Gilbert is 196cm, which correlates to a hefty 6'5.

Yep, that means Aussie's new Bachie is in the same league as the likes of Hollywood screen ledge Dwayne Johnson, as well as sprinting icon Usain Bolt.

Famously fit and oozing with confidence, Locky is in good company when it comes to the 6'5 club.

"I actually think it's super cute when a girl has to stand on her tippy toes to kiss me," Locky said. Ten

In his interview with Now To Love, Locky also admitted that there was another added bonus to the whole hefty centimetres thing.

"I do get asked a lot about my height," he explained.

"It wasn't a problem at all in the mansion though. I actually think it's super cute when a girl has to stand on her tippy toes to kiss me."

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.