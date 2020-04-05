Gushing to the experts, Lizzie sad of her ‘husband’ “He's just everything right now. I'm definitely falling in love - the experiment worked and I don't want to lose him." Nine

“You hit the jackpot,” said John.

“I really did. I didn’t think it was possible,” replied Lizze.

But John, never one to miss a trick, noticed that Seb had become emotional. “You’re tearing up over there, Sebastian. What’s going on?”

“Look, before I celebrate this and where we’re at, because it’s amazing, can I just address everyone here, please?” Seb asked.

“Because I’ve sat there and been overwhelmed by emotion. I’ve listened to a lot of hardship and what you’ve all gone through, but you’re all beautiful, talented people individually and in your own right. And even though you haven’t had the compatibility in this experiment, we fell into something fantastic, but individually you’re gonna find someone and you’re going to succeed… you’re all brilliant and I can’t just sit up here on a pedestal.”

He was applauded by the group, who seemed like they couldn't be happier for him and Lizzie.

“It’s amazing and as good as I’ve ever felt in my life, ever,” Seb told the experts. “We’re gonna make the move and make this thing real and give it a go.” Nine

Then, after the couple watched their highlights reel of their time on the show, John asked them, “So, did you get your happily ever after?”

Lizzie, weeping quietly said, “I can’t even speak.”

“Lizzie, how do you feel about Seb right now?” asked Trish.

“ He’s just, everything right now,” replied Lizzie.

“Have you fallen in love?” asked Trish.

“I’m definitely, definitely, definitely getting there,” said a clearly besotted Lizzie. “It worked, the experiment worked and I don’t want to lose him, so just being together, moving in together and keep building that relationship because there’s more there and I don’t wanna lose that.”