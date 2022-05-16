Liz was very close to her dad, and is fighting this cause in his memory. Nine

“[He] went into a private hospital to recuperate, really. And in that time, he didn’t receive any of his medication for strokes. And that’s what happened, he had a stroke,” Liz revealed.

This story was among hundreds of evidence submissions considered during the 15 public hearings – with the inquiry last week handing down 44 recommendations for the state’s regional hospital system.

“This inquiry was harrowing, but it will be even more so if the recommendations to address the appalling state of rural health are not acted upon by governments,” Liz posted on Twitter in response to the inquiry outcome.

The 60 Minutes reporter shared a photo taken with her late father while vowing to change NSW's health system.

In her radio interview, Liz continued her crusade by expressly calling out the state and federal health ministers and urging them to “sort this out” sooner rather than later.

Earlier this month, Liz paid tribute to her dad on Instagram, describing him as her “rock”.

“I hope that the inquiry will bring change. People in the country matter. Their health matters,” Liz concluded.