Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo has given birth to a baby boy which means little Archie Harrison is about to have a new playdate. Getty

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't in a rush to have baby number two.

"They'll be trying in earnest pretty soon. They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can," an insider revealed to Us Weekly.

"They're still enjoying these precious early days with him. They're committed to having another baby, but don't want to put too much pressure on the situation," the source added.

Meghan Markle's and BFF Misha Nonoo. Getty

It was hoped that Meghan, Harry and Archie would make an appearance at the Queen's official birthday on June 8.

However, the special event has been called off due to coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said.

Fans were hoping to see Archie at the Queen's birthday celebration which has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

A Buckingham Palace spokesman revealed: “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.

“A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”