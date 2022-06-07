The TV personality has since issued an apology after one of her Instagram followers directly called her out. 10

The TV personality has since issued a sincere apology after one of her Instagram followers directly called her out, and confirmed her ongoing support for Ukraine.

"My sincere apologies. It was not meant to offend," she penned.

"I hope the many, many other comments I have made over the last four months have made it clear that my feelings on the tragedy of the despicable acts perpetrated by Russia in this war would make that clear," she continued.

"Again, if not, my sincere apologies for any offence taken."

Lisa made a joke that the war between the two eastern European countries could be settled with a soccer match. Getty

Lisa's remarks came before commentator Martin Tyler also apologised after making a poor comment about Ukraine's goalkeeper following their soccer team's loss to Wales on Sunday.

Tyler caused backlash after saying Ukraine goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan would have to "soldier on" after hurting his ankle while playing.

He quickly issued an apology to viewers who were offended.

