After reporting that the Sussexes were with child, Lisa just couldn't pass up the opportunity to make a very controversial joke about what the royals might name their little one.

"The pregnancy has obviously happened very, very quickly. What do you think the chances are of that kid being called Andrew?"

The 61-year-old was, of course, referring to the disgraced Prince Andrew who has been reportedly shunned from the royal family since being accused of sexual misconduct.

Her joke was met with laughter from her fellow reporters. And first to jump in with a response was journalist Jan Fran who said, "I would say slim to none".

Lisa was quick to agree with her colleague, adding, "I'm thinking zero".

But while it was all smiles around the Project table, viewers watching at home weren't so tickled by Lisa's joke.

Indeed, some enraged viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations with the reporter.

One fan of the show replied to a video of Lisa's powerful interview with Brittany Higgins who was allegedly sexually assaulted inside Parliament House. The viewer wrote, "Good - though on the other hand you have Lisa making a 'joke' re Harry and Meghan's potential new name choice... disappointing Lisa."

Another viewer chimed in with his woes, penning "@Lisa_Wilkinson why are you making Prince Andrew jokes right before airing your interview with this lady? You owe her and all your viewers a public apology".

While many fans were upset with Lisa for what they deemed an ill-timed joke, the journalist also received much acclaim for her interview with Brittany Higgins about her alleged sexual assault.

"So well done @Lisa_Wilkinson," one fan Tweeted, "compassionate and highly professional. You gave a lot of room for Brittany to have her dignity and shoe herself for the incredible person she is."

Before moving to Channel Ten, Lisa was a regular on Channel Nine's The Today Show alongside Karl Stefanvoic.

Back in March 2020, Lisa revealed she hadn't seen her former colleague since 2017 when she left Today due to a contract dispute.

Now, Karl fronts Today with co-host Allison Langon, though the latter host is currently taking a long break from our screens due to an injury sustained while filming the show.

Lisa has been appearing on The Project since 2018 and, despite the recent backlash, it seems she has no intention of heading back to her Today Show roots.