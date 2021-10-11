"No one knew that I had this offer from Channel 10." Network 10

She continued, “But no one knew that I had this offer from Channel 10. I think the idea was to humiliate me because I’d been in negotiations to try and close the gender pay gap.”

Lisa explained that negotiations had been in place to attempt to close the pay gap with her co-host of 10 years, Karl Stefanovic.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than the gap that I experienced. I was very expendable. I didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye to your audience. I was told ‘That’s it.”

Lisa, a former magazine editor, was reportedly on a $1.1 million a year contract, with Nine only willing to increase the amount to $1.8 million, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Lisa revealed she isn't in touch with her former co-host. Instagram

Meanwhile, Karl reportedly raked in a whopping $2 million a year with a potential bonus that could take his salary to $3 million, according to The Australian.

Despite Lisa and Karl’s decade together on the show, Lisa admitted she no longer has a relationship with her former colleague.

“Look, we’re not really in touch,” she revealed, before telling a producer off-camera, “I’d rather we didn’t use this if you don’t mind, because I don’t want to look like I’m… you know …

“But I was hurt,” she continued. “I was hurt. But you pick up and you move on and that’s exactly what I did.”

Lisa’s book It Wasn’t Meant To Be Like This is out on November 3rd.