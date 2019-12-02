It’s also believed Lisa wants a bigger on-air presence and to focus on more crowd-pulling pieces like her recent Kim Kardashian interview.

“She wants to host a number of prime-time specials in 2020, like Oprah,” the source reveals. “This was always part of the initial discussions to get her from Nine but they haven’t happened.”

After Lisa was seen in talks with Nova, rumours are flying the 59-year-old is looking to follow in her co-star Carrie’s footsteps and make a foray into radio too.

Carrie already features on the Austereo network on weekdays – so will Lisa be joining rival company Nova?

Last week Lisa also broke her silence about her former presenting partner Karl Stefanovic returning to front Nine’s Today next year.

“Look, I was surprised because he now knows what it’s like to sleep past that 3 am alarm,” she said about the announcement.

She added, “But he clearly feels like there is some unfinished business so I can’t wish those guys anything but luck.”