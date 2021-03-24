In her snap, Lisa wore merchandise from singer Amy Shark who was one of the many fans who praised her for her post.
“Ur a woman of so much wisdom, knowledge and kindness... and epic taste in music,” wrote Amy.
In another Instagram post, the TV presenter shared another important message in response to the NSW floods.
The devastating image of a cow submerged in water posted by Lisa was originally shared by her friend Dr Chris Brown.
Lisa captioned the picture, “This heartbreaking photo of a dairy cow clinging to life on the NSW mid north coast is by Oscar Watson-Sutherland and via @drchrisbrown’s always excellent insta feed.
“Thinking of everyone - creatures great and small - and particularly all those families affected by these unforgiving rains.
“Shoutout too to our amazing SES women and men for their always selfless work.
“If you’d like to help all those families affected, make sure you do so through the official partnership between the government and national online charity GIVIT.
“GIVIT meets those needs through an online warehouse, or by purchasing requested items locally using donated funds, further helping affected communities.
“To donate or learn more, visit GIVIT.org.au/severe-storms-and-flooding @givit_aus.”
It has been a hard few weeks for Australians, and Lisa's poignant posts will garner critical attention to these issues and help those affected feel supported.