Lisa Wilkinson took to Instagram to share a powerful message supporting the women and allies who are fighting for the government to start taking sexual and gender safety seriously in the wake of the March 4 Justice movement.

The Project host has been vocal about supporting the cause, and she surprised the massive March 4 Justice crowd when she invited Brittany Higgins onto the stage to make her moving and powerful speech.

In the Instagram post, Lisa shared a heartfelt message to everyone who may be feeling discouraged and burnt out after five weeks of triggering news and toxic political discourse.

She wrote, “Sending love and healing hugs to everyone doing it tough right now. What’s going on - particularly over these last five weeks - is a lot.

“Please be kind to yourself, take solace with those you love...and know that change IS finally coming.

“And don’t forget, 24 hour counselling is always available at 1800RESPECT.xxx #enoughisenough.”