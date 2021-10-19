Lisa Wilkinson has said she's "not keeping men's secrets anymore". Channel Ten

The Project host continued: “I’m just not keeping men’s secrets anymore. I think, as women, when we do that all we do is strengthen the boys’ club and we do women a disservice."

Lisa also explained that she waited four years to pen her story so she wouldn't share her perspective in anger.

In 2017, Lisa's abrupt departure from The Today Show shocked viewers everywhere. After her reported requests to be paid the same amount as Karl were denied, Lisa announced her resignation from the morning show before heading over to rival Network Ten to present on The Project.

The massive news was announced via a Tweet to Lisa’s personal Twitter account on October 16th, 2017.

“I have some news,” the now-61-year-old began her post, “I’m sad to say that today was my last day on @thetodayshow,” before attaching a statement from Channel Nine.

The statement in question claimed that the Network was “unable to meet the expectations of Lisa” and would be “going in another direction”.

Upon Lisa’s departure, Karl bid her farewell, confessing he was “shocked” and it would “take time to sink in”, while also avoiding mentioning his colleague of 10 years’ reasons for leaving.

"For 10 years, Lisa has dragged herself out of bed at 3:30 in the morning, fed the dogs and cats, put a load of washing on and came into work to inform you of what was happening in the world,” Karl said live on air.

"For 10 years, she handled the brutal hours with grace, beauty and intelligence and a wicked sense of humour. For whatever reason she won't be doing that any more.”

Since then, Lisa has been hosting The Project on Sundays alongside Hamish Macdonald and Tommy Little.

She first announced her tell-all memoir back in July.

"In it, I've completely opened up on things I've never talked about before, not even with some of my closest girlfriends," Lisa said in a statement at the time.

"I share the roller coaster ride of joys, and sadnesses, the pinch-myself moments, and the hard lessons I've had to learn along the way."

