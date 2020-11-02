Jasmine Stefanovic (pictured with husband Karl) worked the room at the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival Launch in Sydney, but Lisa Wilkinson was left out in the cold! Getty

Hinting at her pay dispute that year, Lisa said: “Maybe my biggest crime is knowing my value, when you’re a woman, sometimes people don’t like it.”

Nine CEO Hugh Marks spoke about the negotiations with Lisa at the time, revealing it was because of the host's other commercial media obligations that her “expectations” could not be met.

“I went to an incredible amount of trouble to build a $1.8 million package for her. She wanted $2.3 million. It wasn’t a $200,000 shortfall to Karl’s $2 million magic number. It was $500,000,” he said.

“Her arrangement with The Huffington Post restricts our ability to engage with her digitally… we are restricted from engaging with her also on social media.”

“The reason we walked away from Lisa is because we are not able to secure those rights with her.”

Lisa Wilkinson (right) hasn't seen former on-air partner Karl (left) since walking away from the Today show in 2017. Instagram

Meanwhile, as his wife celebrated the race that stops the nation, Karl has announced his own race of sorts – and it will, no doubt, also stop Melburnians in their tracks!

In a new radio interview, the father-of-four promised to do a “nudie run” if Donald Trump fails to get re-elected in the upcoming US presidential election.

“If he doesn’t win, I will run naked through Flinders Street station,” Karl quipped

