Who Is Lisa Wilkinson?

Lisa Wilkinson is a TV personality, host, and journalist. She’s currently a part of Network 10’s The Project. Prior to landing that spot, Wilkinson hosted Nine Network’s Today show alongside Karl Stefanovic from 2007 to 2017. She was also made the Australian editor-at-large of The Huffington Post in 2015 after a scathing column on the Fifty Shades of Grey book went viral.

Lisa Wilkinson is a hugely respected journalist

How Old Is Lisa Wilkinson?

Wilkinson was born on December 19, 1959, which makes her 59 years old.

How Tall Is Lisa Wilkinson?

Lisa’s height clocks in at roughly 167cm or 5 feet and 6 inches.

Who Is Lisa Wilkinson Married To?

Lisa Wilkinson is married to Peter FitzSimons, an author, journalist, media personality, and former rugby union player. In the ‘80s, FitzSimons played with the Sydney University Football Club and Manly Rugby Union Football Club. He also represented the country in various international games as part of the Australian national rugby union team.

Even during his sports career, FitzSimons maintained a column for The Sydney Morning Herald and became known as one of the country’s top sports journalists. He’s also a published author, having contributed to dozens of books over the past 20 years.

Lisa's husband Peter Fitzsimons has become known for wearing a red bandanna

Peter FitzSimons is also very active in his community. In 2017, he successfully campaigned against the demolition of the Sydney Football Stadium and Stadium Australia, convincing local government to refurbish it instead. He has also been the chairman of the separatist Australian Republic Movement since 2015.

How Did Lisa Wilkinson And Her Husband Meet?

The couple were set up by Liz Hayes of 60 Minutes fame in 1991. “We met on a Sunday afternoon on the 13th of December,” FitzSimons recalled. The two simply clicked, and the former sportsman popped the question only three months later.

When Did The Couple Get Married?

The couple wed at the Bathers Pavilion in Balmoral Beach in 1992, barely a year after meeting. They took a week-long honeymoon in Noosa.

Two years ago, on their 25th wedding anniversary, the couple renewed their vows at the very same spot where they first said “I do” two and a half decades earlier.

Do Lisa Wilkinson And Peter FitzSimons Have Any Children Together?

Wilkinson and her husband have three kids together: 26-year-old Jake, 24-year-old Louis, and 22-year-old Billi. All three kids were present at their parents’ vow renewal ceremony. Lisa also revealed that she and her husband tried for a fourth child and got pregnant, but Wilkinson unfortunately miscarried.

Interestingly enough, all three FitzSimons children have birthdays that fall in the same week. Jake and Louis were born on the same birthday except two years apart. Billi was supposed to have the same due date but arrived four days early.

Currently, Billi is a news writer at Mamamia. Louie was a contestant on Australian Ninja Warrior in 2018; he made it into the semi-finals and placed 15th.

Lisa and her look-a-like daughter Billi

What Is Lisa And Pete’s Marriage Like?

Peter FitzSimons, in interviews, has proven one thing we know to be true about marriage: it’s hard work, but it’s also full of love.

“We don’t have 365 blissful days a year. I say we have 50 blissful days a year, 300 pretty good days and 15 shockers,” FitzSimons revealed. He also called their marriage “a bloody good relationship.”

Why Does Peter FitzSimons Always Wear A Red Bandana?

Most photos of Peter FitzSimons have one very obvious similarity: he’s usually seen wearing the same red bandana. Fans have speculated that Pete was hiding something, but Lisa quashed the rumours with a simple explanation.

She explained that it was a present from the kids during a family trip. He really took to the bandana and has been wearing it ever since.

The love story of Peter FitzSimons and Lisa Wilkinson is one for the ages – within a few months of dating, they knew they would be together forever. And 27 years later, they’re just as in love as they were the first time they said “I do.”

