"Thank you for an incredible year of using your platform so wisely, thoughtfully, passionately and authentically."

Lisa commended Grace for "showing us the power of female friendship" and referenced the 27-year-old's close bond with Parliament House sexual assault survivor Brittany Higgins.

"The combined force of nature that you and @brittanyhiggins_ have now become, gives so many of us hope for the future," she wrote.

"Finally, and most importantly Grace, thank you for making noise…just like you promised you would."

Lisa thanked Grace for speaking out on sexual assault. Getty

Grace was quick to show her affection for Lisa, commenting: "I'm crying. Thank you, Lisa ❤️"

After being insidiously groomed, stalked and sexually assaulted by her 58-year-old maths teacher when she was just 15, Grace bravely spoke up and has helped to change laws, spread understanding, and given strength and hope to other survivors of abuse.

Lisa has been vocal about her unwavering support for Grace, Brittany and their fight for change.

In 2021 Australia was confronted with the harsh reality of sexual harassment and abuse in politics when Brittany claimed she was raped by a colleague at Parliament House.

WATCH: Grace Tame And Brittany Higgins Helm marie claire’s 'Women of the Year' Issue

Her accusation sparked a movement that called for change at all levels of Australian politics, especially after she shared her story in a TV interview with Lisa.

Earlier this month, Lisa reflected on how that moment came about, and took to Instagram to pay tribute to Brittany and the action she has inspired.

"Hard to believe it's exactly a year since this incredible woman @brittanyhiggins_ came into my life," the TV personality captioned a photo of them together.

"First an email, and then a phone call that began a chain of events that, four incredibly intense weeks behind-the-scenes later on Feb 15, would create headlines and go on to change forever the lives of countless women - and men - across the country.

Lisa and Brittany Higgins have formed a tight bond. Instagram

Lisa continued: "The courage you have shown over the past year Britt, and the passion you have in continuing to drive change in the workplace and for survivors of sexual assault has been an absolute inspiration to be around."

While preparing to release her autobiography, It Wasn't Supposed To Be Like This, in October, Lisa claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by a friend's father as a teen.

Having kept the traumatic encounter a secret for decades, she told Stellar magazine that meeting Brittany gave her the courage to finally speak up.

"I thought, if [women] don't come forward and don't show how incredibly common these experiences are, then the perpetrators win. And I couldn't be a party to that," she said.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The article first appeared on our sister site, AWW.