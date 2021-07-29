Lisa has penned a heartwarming tribute to her friend Gorgi. Instagram

The 61-year-old went on to say that Gorgi was "always the first with a smile, a laugh, a wise word (in fact MANY wise words), and a hug (remember those?). And don’t even get me started on that stunning singing voice."

Lisa ended her heartfelt tribute by writing, "We love you Gorgi, will miss you terribly, and can’t wait to see what comes next."

Gorgi was quick to respond to her friend's lovely words.

To pay tribute, Lisa shared a series of images to her Instagram, including one with her former co-host, Karl Stefanovic. Instagram

"Awww. What kind and generous words Lise. Thank you," The Masked Singer star wrote in the comments. "It’s been such a joy and such a beautiful chapter. Here’s to new adventures and hugs soon! Xxxxx."

Gorgi announced that she was bidding farewell to The Project after 10 years on Tuesday, to pursue new opportunities and continue to grow her boutique hotel, The Provincial, in Ballarat.

The 45-year-old broke the news through an emotional Instagram post, sharing a series of images from the desk over the years, alongside the likes of original host Charlie Pickering, Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly, Dave Hughes and more.

WATCH: Lisa Wilkinson cracks a controversial joke about the royal family (Article continues after video)

"SOME NEWS: After a lot of reflecting I've made the big decision to step away from @theprojecttv," Gorgi began her statement.



"It hasn't been an easy decision but after 10 YEARS on this wonderful show I feel that it's time. I really love broadcasting and I've missed it this year."

She went on to say that, throughout her career, she has "always known and felt when it's time to leap into the unknown to discover new adventures".

"Moving on is hard. It's scary and takes a leap of faith, but it's the only way I know what the universe has in store for me and for me to keep reaching new heights. So here goes! Here's to the next chapter and whatever magic that brings xxx."