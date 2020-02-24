Former breakfast television hosts Lisa Wilkinson and Melissa Doyle have enjoyed a girls’ night out in Sydney – dispelling any rumours there may have been a rift between the pair. Getty

The former Today show host went on to describe say that, despite any rumours about an ongoing rift, she and Mel have enjoyed a long-lasting friendship over the years.

She added: “Everyone liked to paint us as rivals, but as former colleagues at @sunriseon7 back in the day, nothing could be further from the truth.

“And the truth is, I learnt so much from Mel, and my respect for her when we were on opposing shows only grew.”

Lisa shared a delightful snap of herself and Melissa attending the Open Air Cinema, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background. Instagram

Lisa then described how one of the major benefits of not being in breakfast television is that you can stay out late on a “school night”.

“We get to go out on school nights (and non-school nights) ...and last night our date was Matt Damon. So, winning!” she wrote, referring to a follow-up snap showing the actor on the big screen.

Mel later commented on the post, writing: “A late night, champagne and fabulous company ... it doesn’t get better! So lovely to see you my friend.”

Lisa went on to describe how, despite any rumours about an ongoing rift, she and Mel have enjoyed a long-lasting friendship over the years. Getty

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the post, with one person writing: “Girl power right there, good on u for posting xx u are one of my idols for sure.”

Another person stated: “Why does society continue to pit successful women against each other! We need more women to support and champion each other’s success.”

A third person added: “Love when these “rivalries” are debunked.”