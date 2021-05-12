Lisa and Logan have been together since 2014. Getty

Lisa and Logan have been together for nearly a decade, after the two started dating in 2014, and announced their engagement in 2016 where Lisa revealed he had proposed during a trip to Queensland.

"A month ago he burnt a blood-sucking leech off me while we were camping in the middle of the Queensland rainforest," she wrote at the time.

"Then asked me to be with him forever. His love has been life-changing."

"7 years lovers & 2 years of being your wife." Instagram

Lisa announced that she had married Logan, who is a triplet, with a gorgeous black and white photograph on Instagram.

"This past weekend I got to marry the man of my dreams, in the dress of my dreams," wrote Lisa in early November, posting a romantic picture of the newly-married couple.

The loved up couple tied the knot at The Chapel Montville, with her twin sister Jess a bridesmaid at the wedding.

While the singer has remained tight-lipped about their special day, she told Vogue it was "the most magical" day of her life.

The couple got married in 2018 on the Sunshine Coast. Instagram

The couple also held a second wedding the following year, in Logan's hometown of Noblesville in Indiana.

"We did it we finally did the paperwork & married (in the eyes of the law) in my babes hometown. Love is beautiful! Love is grand! Love is all we need!" Lisa captioned a boomerang of Logan dipping her in Noblesville's Town Square.

"Distance is an illusion. Thank God for you. Till next time my darling," Logan also penned on Instagram.

The pair have been trying to brow their family since tying the knot.. Instagram

Since tying the knot, the couple have been trying to grow their family, but last year Lisa tragically revealed that had she suffered a miscarriage after an ectopic pregnancy.

The musician shared a series of Instagram stories about her ordeal, adding that she did not want to simply show the "shiny highlight reel of life" but the "shadow and the light, the true human experience."

“Inevitably, I know one day we will have a family. But it just wouldn’t feel right to share the good news in the future, without paying respect, love and bringing awareness to the heartbreaking journey so many women and couples face everyday,” she said.

