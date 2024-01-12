Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter Riley Keough photographed in 2017. Getty

The yet-to-be-titled memoir is set to be released on October 15, sharing an insight into Lisa Marie's life.

The memoir will cover her relationship with her father, her brief marriages with Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage as well as her family life and how she dealt with the death of her son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020.

The press release describes the book as "the most intimate look at the Presley family to date."

Getty

Riley will also be narrating an audiobook version of the memoir.

"I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest. In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did," she said in the aforementioned press release.

Lisa Marie will tell parts of her own story through a special aspect of the audiobook edition... listeners will be able to hear never-before-heard recordings of Lisa Marie included in the audio version that will be released at the same time as the book.

The memoir will be released by Pan Macmillan.

Sara Cywinski, publishing director at Pan Macmillan, said she is “glad that there is an opportunity for the world to see Lisa Marie as Riley, and those closest to her, saw her. And, too, for the generations to come to understand the complexity of being a Presley.”

RELATED: Lisa Marie's haunting last words to Priscilla Presley