"I can honestly say it was the hardest thing I've ever done. My beautiful friend Christine didn't leave my side which I was very grateful for. The water is my comfort zone, not mountains," Lisa said.

"The conditions were very challenging, plenty of snow, ice, rain, sleet, baby hail (sago) , 60-100kmh winds, we had it all.

"Once we headed out…No turning back. One step at a time. The second day, I carried the emotion of what I was there for."

On the "last hill", she admitted to feeling an "overwhelming sense of achievement and emotional anxiety" preparing to say goodbye to Jaimi one final time.

"I could see a blurry Glenn standing there waiting for me, every step I was getting closer but couldn't see through my tears," Lisa wrote.

"The wind was extreme, and took the balloon quickly, but it landed on the snow not far away, so Glenn went and picked it up and let it go again

"I honour our Jaimi by taking her ashes and dried petals from her funeral to amazing places around the country and the world.

"This spot on top of Mt Kosciusko is the closest to heaven that I could get so it was very meaningful to me.

"Everyone has their own way of honouring those that are special to them. Fly free beautiful angel. Never forgotten. Xxx"

Lisa also hiked while having heart rate issues, but she assured her doctor that she kept up with her beta blocker medication and had "no issues" other than her entire body was weighed down with lactic acid.

