Lisa Curry debuted her new dragonfly tattoo. Instagram

The 59-year-old went on to say that dragonflies symbolise when "you're ready for a change in your life".

"This is me today.😥," she added. "The spiritual meaning is the light of God. It also means looking within and dancing – just like a dragonfly.



"To a warrior and fighter, a dragonfly tattoo represents agility, power, speed, victory, and courage."

The former athlete ended her post by explaining that seeing a dragonfly in the flesh "serve(s) as a reminder to live life to the fullest and appreciate every moment".



"Thank you for my few minutes of pain @danielbrandttattoos."

The tattoo follows a tough couple of years for Lisa, who has grappled with the deaths of her beloved daughter, Jaimi, in September 2020, and mother, Pat, in March 2022.

Since the tragedy of losing her 33-year-old daughter, Lisa has been candid about her grieving process with her fans, saying that she "lost herself".

"But each day I try to continue on, one step at a time to get things done, to continue being a mother, a grannie, a wife, a friend, a business owner… at times distracting myself so much that I can’t think of anything… but then the quiet times come and everything comes flooding back, every feeling, every memory and I feel like I’m drowning in the pain… and I just can’t … do anything.

"But each day there are times when it’s ok… for a little while and I guess those little times will eventually get a little longer."

Lisa is about to become a grandmother-of-three as her daughter Morgan prepares to welcome her third child. Instagram

A monumental form of solace for Lisa is her two grandsons, Flynn and Taj, whom she is constantly doting over.

Just recently, the I'm A Celeb alum shared her excitement and she prepares to come a grandmother-of-three.

In preparation of her daughter Morgan welcoming her third baby, Lisa took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her joy at the growing brood.

Sharing a video of Morgan's in which her two kids cuddled into her burgeoning baby bump, Lisa captioned the sweet footage: "everyone is getting excited about a new bubba soon!!!"