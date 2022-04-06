Lisa Curry shared her excitement as she prepares to be a grandmother again. Instagram

The original video of Morgan's, which she shared to her Instagram last month, garnered a lot of love with the mum's nearest and dearest, including Lisa herself.

The I'm A Celeb alum commented: "my beautiful little mumma 😍."

Morgan and Ryan Gruell announced they were announcing their third child in November last year.

Lisa is already a grandmother to Morgan's sons Flynn, four, and Taj, one. Instagram

Sharing a sonogram picture, Morgan wrote: "Life is crazy - we might as well stay in the crazy! Baby #3 due end of May!"

Proud grannie Lisa, whose birthday coincidentally falls on May 15, revelled in the news in Morgan's comment section, saying: "My beautiful baby girl 😍😍

"So happy for you and you're a beautiful family. Crazy grannie to the rescue when you need xxx."

“I woke up in the morning to 100 missed calls, and all of a sudden I was a grandma," Lisa said after Flynn's (middle) arrival. Instagram

Morgan already shares two sons with her husband Ryan - Flynn, four, and Taj, one.

Upon her first grandson Flynn's arrival, Lisa recounted her joy at receiving the news to our sister publication, Woman's Day.

“I woke up in the morning to 100 missed calls, and all of a sudden I was a grandma. I cried, of course, he was just so adorable and content, and Morgan was so content. He had his eyes open when he was eight hours old, and was looking around at us with such interest. He's beautiful."

