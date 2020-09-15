Former Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry’s (centre) husband Mark Tabone (left) has paid tribute to his daughter-in-law, Jaimi (right), who tragically died on Monday, aged 33. Instagram

He continued: “As your mother & father weep your loss, I too feel lost and heavy hearted. Nobody should ever lose their child. You always put everybody else first.

“You were gifted with many talents, amazing cook, arts and crafts, writing, and your love and creativity with flowers,” he added.

The 54-year-old then went on to thank everyone for sending their condolences to Lisa, Grant and the rest of the Kenny/Curry extended family.

“My job now is to nurture my wife through this unimaginable time,” he added, before offering his condolences and love to the whole family.

Mark’s emotional message comes after Lisa broke her silence and shared her own heartbreaking post on social media on Tuesday morning.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old shared a beautiful photo of herself and Jaimi, along with a lengthy message, which began with “Our hearts are completely broken.”

The three-time Olympic swimmer and her Ironman champion ex-husband Grant Kenny confirmed the tragic news on Monday, but exact details of Jaimi's illness are unknown.

Lisa Curry (right) shared an emotional message following the tragic death of her daughter, Jaimi Curry Kenny (left), aged 33. Instagram

“Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side,” Lisa wrote.

“So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone.... So painful. I can barely breathe.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child,” she added.

Lisa then went on to thank the paramedics and staff at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for all their support and "tireless commitment".

Instagram

she continued: “It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for our family and all who knew and loved Jaimi so very much."

“Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing. I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats. I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad

“I just can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I sit and just shake my head. It doesn’t seem real or right. You will forever be with me in my heart Jaimi. I love you so much,” she added.

Lisa and Grant, who split in 2009 after 23 years of marriage, also share daughter Morgan Gruell and son Jett Kenny.

Jaimi also has a seven-year-old half-sister, Trixie Box, whom Grant shares with radio and TV personality, Fifi Box.