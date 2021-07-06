Lisa and Mark have celebrated International Kissing Day just like the name suggests. Instagram

Mark himself also acknowledged the day on his own Instagram.

As well as sharing the same picture as Lisa, the Elvis impersonator posted a picture of the couple, eyes wide open, as they shared a kiss. While Lisa looked lovingly into her partner's eyes, Mark stared firmly at the camera - anything for the perfect selfie.

Also featured in Mark's post was an adorable puppy who seemed quite partial to a kiss itself, planting a few licks on Mark's chin as well as absolutely smothering Lisa with puppy kisses in a sweet video.

Fans of the couple were quick to share kiss emojis and love hearts in the comments. One even mused, "Isn’t that (International Kissing Day) every day 😍".

Lisa and Mark married in 2018. Instagram

Lisa and Mark met in 2015. The sparks were instant and the couple married just three years later in not one, but two ceremonies.

That's right, the bride and groom wed twice - once on the Sunshine host (featuring a stunning pink dress and some famous faces), and once in Malta.

"We thought it would be fun to take our wedding outfits on our honeymoon, so we could get some really unusual and fun wedding photos," Lisa told 9honey in 2020.

WATCH: Lisa Curry gets smothered with kisses by adorable pup (Story continues after video)

Lisa continued: "We had photos taken in amazing places including at The Taj Mahal, on the suburban streets of India, at the pyramids in Egypt, on the sand dunes and at the gorgeous hotel in the desert, 200kms from Abu Dhabi on the edge of The Empty Quarter, and in Gozo, Malta where Mark spent his teenage years."

In the years following their two ceremonies, the couple even recreated their wedding photos, outfits and everything.

Clearly twice just wasn't enough. We love to see it.

