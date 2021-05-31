Lisa also shared some sweet snaps of Jett with his nephew Flynn. Instagram

Lisa also shared the love in a series of snaps on her Instagram story.

In one, he plays with his nephew Flynn, who is the son of Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny's daughter, Morgan Gruell.

"The best uncle," Lisa wrote.

In second snap with Jett's other baby nephew, Flynn's brother Taj, Lisa wrote: "My heart melts".

In a third, she added, "Playtime at the beach", with Jett and the boys looking happy as they frolic in the sunset.

"My heart melts," Lisa wrote. Instagram

In a heartbreaking update last year, Lisa and former husband Grant Kenny shared the news their daughter had passed away.

"It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in a statement at the time.

Jaimi is never far from their minds, Lisa has shared a number of sweet throwbacks to honour her daughter's life in the months following her death.

Lisa's daughter Jaimi sadly passed away last year. Instagram

In April, she posted an update alongside a cute selfie throwback of the mum and daughter: "It saddens me greatly that life goes on without Jaimi... constantly stopping to remember that she's not here... that she didn't see little Taj.

"So many beautiful moments that she would have loved. But we still include her in everything we do. Flynn and I talk about her often because she always said to me, make sure he remembers me, and we do."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.