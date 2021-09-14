Family and friends are honouring Jaimi Lee Kenny's memory one year after her sudden and tragic death.
The eldest daughter of Olympian Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny died on September 14, 2020, following a private battle with a long-term illness.
WATCH: Lisa Curry Shares Video Tribute One Year After Daughter Jaimi's Death
Her passing rocked Australia, especially as mum Lisa shared her memories and grief in the weeks and months after Jaimi's death.
Now the 59-year-old has led the tributes to her daughter one year on, posting a moving video to Instagram.
"I would never have thought my life would be like it is now," she captioned the clip.
Instagram
"Today, 1 year ago, we lost our treasured first born, our blue-eyed, chatty Jaimi.
"That gut-wrenching, heartbreaking moment where we had to say goodbye," she continued.
"Grant and I feel broken. I've lost myself. But each day I try to continue on, one step at a time to get things done, to continue being a mother, a grannie, a wife, a friend, a business owner."
Lisa Kenny led the tributes for her late daughter.
Instagram
Keep reading to see Lisa's full tribute to her daughter, as well as all the other posts from friends and family honouring Jaimi's memory.
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.