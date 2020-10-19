My house is still filled with beautiful flowers... but now dried, hanging upside down, pot pourri, in beautiful vases.... I pretty much kept them all. See the bottom middle photo? I tipped out the flowers and water and 2 little petals wanted to stay in the vase shaped in a heart. So pretty. So Jaimi💕🌸 The flowers for Jaimi's farewell were so gorgeous and I want to send love and thanks to my beautiful friend TerriAnne from @mondofloraldesigns and Mondo Botanical at Maleny. Those colored flowers in the photo with Terrianne are real... dried and lacquered... she also has lots of beautiful homewares... some are already put aside for grandbaby number 2! Thank you Terrianne... you made my beautiful girls day just perfect x😞💔💕🌸👼 I'm trying to get through each day, it's very hard. Thank you to everyone who chats to me and hugs me when I'm out. And also to those who have sent flowers, trees to plant, gifts, meals, messages, cards and heartfelt letters. Like my life, my grieving is very public, so it does make it hard at times, but also the love and empathy people are showing is incredible and I thank you all xxx
Since the tragic news was made public, Lisa, who also shares daughter Morgan Gruell and son Jett Kenny with her ex, has been open about how painful the loss of her eldest child is.
“So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone.... So painful. I can barely breathe,” she previously wrote.
“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.
“Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child.”
