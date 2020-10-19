Lisa Curry (right) admitted she's "trying to get through each day" after he daughter Jaimi (left) died last month. Instagram

Jaimi, who is the daughter of Lisa and her ex-husband Grant Kenny, passed away at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital surrounded by her family in September.

In an official statement, her parents revealed that Jaimi had "lost her battle with a long-term illness."

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself," they wrote.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child."

Since the tragic news was made public, Lisa, who also shares daughter Morgan Gruell and son Jett Kenny with her ex, has been open about how painful the loss of her eldest child is.

“So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone.... So painful. I can barely breathe,” she previously wrote.

