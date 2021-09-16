"This passage was sent to me ( this is only part of it as it's so long), and I need to share it with all parents that have lost a child. It sums up what we can't express and I hope it helps you🤍👼🌸," she wrote.

The rest of her post is an exert of her favourite snippet from Manifesto For Grieving Mothers by Dr. Joanne Cacciatore Aguerke, which was published August 17, 2018.

The text reads:

"I am a mother. I am a bereaved mother. My child died, and this is my reluctant path. It is not a path of my choice, but it is a path I must walk mindfully and with intention. It is a journey through the darkest night of my soul and it will take time to wind through the places that scare me.

"Every cell in my body aches and longs to be with my beloved child. On days when grief is loud, I may be impatient, distracted, frustrated, and unfocused. I may get angry more easily, or I may seem hopeless.

"I will shed many, many, many tears.

"I won't smile as often as my old self. Smiling hurts now. Most everything hurts some days, even breathing. But please, just sit beside me. Say nothing. Do not offer a cure. Or a pill, or a word, or a potion.

"Witness my suffering and don't turn away from me. please be gentle with me. There are days when I still feel paralyzed. My chest feels the sinking weight of my child's absence and, sometimes, I feel as if I will explode from the grief. Losing my child affects me in so many ways: as a woman, a mother, a human being. It affects every aspect of me: spiritually, physically, mentally, and emotionally. There are days when I barely recognize myself in the mirror anymore.

"My understanding of life will change and a different meaning of life will slowly evolve. What I knew to be true or absolute or real or fair about the world has been challenged so I'm finding my way, moment-to-moment in this new place. Things that once seemed important to me are barely thoughts any longer. Don't forget that even if I have living children, my heart still aches for the one who is not here —for I am never quite complete without my child.

"My child may have died; but my love – and my motherhood – never will."

The words Lisa shared resonated with her followers, some of whom have lost children too.

One fan wrote, "Resonate big time....I list my beautiful 31yo boy in January. Xxxxx," and another shared, "So very true. Your heart aches for what you cannot have. Time moves on but our deep love for our lost children stays, yearning to have a conversation, a touch or to hear them laugh. Much love to you and your family Lisa."

